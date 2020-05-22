League One clubs understood to be set to vote to curtail season next week

It is understood that between 15 to 19 of clubs in the third tier, including Shrewsbury Town, will support the recommended framework proposed by the league yesterday before voting to bring the season to an end.

The EFL proposals, which clubs have until 2pm on Tuesday to respond and pass comment to, said 'resuming the 2019/20 season with the existing format remains the most appropriate course of action from a sporting integrity perspective', but goes on to say it 'accepts' there could be a curtailment due to the coronavirus pandemic.

And, after next Wednesday's board meeting, league chiefs will formally propose the regulation changes to allow the season to be curtailed, which clubs will then vote on a divisional basis.

Fifty-one per cent of clubs – 12 in the third tier – must vote to curtail the season for a majority to be reached – and there is expected to be enough support to pass the motion.

It is believed there is a strong will among a significant number of League One clubs to bring the season to a close without playing any further regular fixtures.

If, as expected, that vote passes, places are decided on an unweighted points per game method. Current top two Coventry and Rotherham will be promoted to the Championship. Southend, Bolton and Tranmere will be relegated.

Play-offs will be played out and not extended. Under the formula Sunderland and Peterborough, who have been vocal in their support of finishing the season, will miss out on a top six place.

Shrewsbury will climb one place above Lincoln to 15th.

Town have stated their unwillingness to play out the final 10 games of the League One season, not wishing to put the health of players and staff at risk.

Chief executive Brian Caldwell also suggested that completing the fixtures could come at a cost of up to £500,000.