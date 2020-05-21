EFL propose clubs vote to end League One season – with 51 per cent backing required for a curtailment

The league released a statement confirming their proposals on how its divisions will come to an end amid the coronavirus pandemic, which clubs will consider further before changes to regulations.

After consultation with clubs and a board meeting on Wednesday, the EFL have released a recommended framework, consisting of a vote for each club – and outlined how placings, promotions and relegations will be settled if a vote to end the season is carried.

Shrewsbury Town have stated they will vote to bring the League One campaign to a close without playing any further games, refusing to put the health of players and staff at risk and citing mounting costs.

If 51 per cent of the third tier – 12 clubs – vote to close the season, as opposed to resuming the 2019/20 campaign to a conclusion, then placings will be decided on an unweighted points per game formula.

The unweighted scenario means home and away form will not be taken into account during the calculations.

The EFL have stated that promotion and relegation from its divisions shall be retained.

They also state that play-offs should be played 'in all circumstances' but should not be extended beyond four teams – as has been mooted by sections of League One.

The statement said that a decision to curtail seasons shall be carried out on a divisional basis.

Advertising

It continued: "The principle of relegation across all three divisions is integral to the integrity of the pyramid, from the Premier League down to the National League, provided we have assurances that the National League will start season 2020/21 (i.e. the relegated Club in League Two has somewhere to play)."

EFL chairman Rick Parry reiterated that a solution to satisfy all clubs would be difficult, but called for 'strong, definitive action', saying there is a strong desire to remain as faithful as possible to regulations.

He said: “In the event that a divisional decision is made to curtail the 2019/20 season, the EFL Board is recommending that the League adopts the original framework with the amendments as identified, as there is a strong desire to remain as faithful as possible to the Regulations and ensure there is consistency in the approach adopted across the EFL in all divisions.

“The Board has always acknowledged that a single solution to satisfy all Clubs would always be hard to find, but we are at the point now where strong, definitive action is need for the good of the League and its members.”