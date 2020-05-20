Bernard McNally: Call time on League One season

Talks between the EFL board and representatives of third tier clubs are set to continue today as a verdict on the coronavirus-hit 2019/20 campaign is sought.

It is thought league bosses will work towards offering clubs scenarios to vote on in the coming days – and if there is not sufficient interest in playing on, how to decide promotions and relegations.

Hometown hero McNally feels that in the interest of safety and finance, the common sense decision is a vote to end the season.

“I think it’s going that way,” McNally said of the League One season coming to an end. “We’re safe so there is nothing really for us to play for. The ones at the bottom in danger, I would imagine, would be voting to call it a day (if there is no relegation).

“It’ll be disappointing for those near the top, because you can have a late charge, but under the circumstances – to have to play games like in the Bundesliga would be difficult because there’s no revenue coming in. It would be very difficult. I can see the division call it a day.”

The former Northern Ireland international added: “Safety comes into it. The club care about the people, players and staff, and fans as well. Maybe it’s a little bit of common sense to end this season. The cost is a difficulty with testing. There’s no magic pill that can be taken. I think common sense will dictate.”