Shrewsbury Town's season could finish at EFL talks

Town representatives will join a conference call with the other 22 League One clubs and heads of the governing body.

The EFL board held a meeting on Wednesday and released a statement following it, revealing that clubs have been instructed not to return to full training until May 25 at the earliest.

But it’s believed that the current League One and League Two seasons are in doubt and are unlikely to conclude on the pitch.

Reports said that a vote on ending the season, and then how to determine relegation and promotion, was due this week – however the EFL have not responded to those claims, instead insisting that they will ‘continue to undertake consultation’ with their clubs.

It’s understood that Shrewsbury have not been informed of a vote to end the season ahead of today’s meeting.

With May 25 now revealed as the earliest date for clubs to return to full training, it’s unlikely that fans will see the League Two campaign resumed this season as the league would need to return no later than June 6 to fit into the EFL’s 56-day plan to finish the season.

Clubs would not have enough time from May 25 to be ready to resume playing by early June.

A lack of funds is a major obstacle for clubs in the lower two leagues to restart the season – particularly when it is estimated Premier League clubs will spend a combined £4million on testing their plays for coronavirus.

Returning to action and then playing behind closed doors is also deemed an unviable solution for League One and League Two clubs as it would cost them money to hold the games without the usual revenue generated from a match day. The latest EFL statement echoed that point, saying: “The consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic will not be rectified simply by a return to play behind closed doors.”

In addition, around 1,400 players across the three EFL leagues are out of contract on June 30, with many of them plying their trade in League One and League Two.

Their availability in July is uncertain and clubs may be forced to pay extra if the season is played out. If time is called on the season, many clubs will avoid paying additional bonuses and appearance money at a time when they are already struggling financially.

Meanwhile, Shrewsbury midfielder Dave Edwards believes the integrity of League One and League Two will be called into question if loan players decide not to play for their temporary clubs.

Shrewsbury have five players on loan including Conor McAleny and Sam Hart, whose deals with Fleetwood and Blackburn expire at the end of the campaign.

And Edwards, who himself has said he doesn’t feel safe currently returning to football, believes there will be players up and down the country in their position who are reluctant to play.

“Every player’s situation is so different,” the 34-year-old said. “Look at loan contracts. We have got a lad at our club, his loan finishes on June 30.

“His parent club contract finishes on June 30. I don’t know how you can expect his loan to continue when he doesn’t know where his contract is going to be next season.

“If I was in his position I wouldn’t be comfortable playing – the risk of injury, things like that.

“Then if you not playing loan players – with League One and League Two relying so heavily on loans I think that brings the integrity of the competition into question. There are so many hurdles to overcome. I’m glad I’m not the one making those calls.”