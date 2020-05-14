Shrewsbury Town midfielder Dave Edwards: Contract situation a 'minefield'

The League One season is in serious doubt with reports suggesting EFL meetings this week could result in the season coming to an end.

A major sticking point has been the hundreds of Football League players that are out of contract on June 30 and Edwards believes the short notice given would be unfair on those players if they do have to complete the season on the pitch.

"I am not sure (they will be happy to play) – there has been uncertainty with some of the lads I have been talking to – they are all at different stages of their career.

"Some are later on in their 30s, others who are trying to make their way in the game.

I"t’s really difficult for them, especially as it’s usually the third week of May when the club have to normally announce if they are going to be offering a contract.

"That has been pushed back to June 23 now.

"For clubs who aren’t going to tell players until June 23, when their contract runs out on the 30th, it doesn’t seem morally the right thing to do to only have a week for the player to decide what their next step will be.

"Not finding out until a week before your contract ends does not seem right to me.

"It is very difficult for them - there will be so many things going through their head if the season does continue.

"They’ll be thinking about whose contracts are going to be extended - is it just going to be the lads who are in the starting XI or is it going to be the whole squad.

"What happens with insurance?

"There are so many things the lads are having to navigate and run through in their minds - it really is a minefield."