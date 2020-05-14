More Shrewsbury Town moments you may have forgotten

The 2019/20 may yet be completed behind closed doors, but the coronavirus has ensured a season like no other.

It feels an age since Josh Ruffels headed a late Oxford winner against Town in early March. The League One season, and football as a whole, is but a distant memory.

Here we've picked out some of the moments you may have forgotten this season – or in some cases let pass you by completely.

1. Walker's poignant tribute

Brad Walker (AMA)

Way back in November, midfielder Walker smashed in a stunning 25-yard free-kick in an otherwise unremarkable EFL Trophy win against cash-strapped Macclesfield. It was a swerving and dipping rocket that Cristiano Ronaldo would've been proud of.

Walker, for whom it was his first Shrewsbury goal, revealed afterwards that his grandad John had passed away just a day earlier, and he was determined to play on in his memory.

Walker said his nan had said to go and 'score a goal for Grandad' and the midfielder did just that, with a strike he and his family will never forget.

The former Hartlepool man clearly has a talent for long-range dead ball strikes, but won't have struck one as sweet as that before – albeit another effort in the same match was just as spectacular!

2. Next one on conveyor belt?

Charlie Caton

Just before the coronavirus-enforced lockdown injuries were somewhat plaguing Sam Ricketts' selection options.

Town have always had a proud record of promoting from within and bringing young talent through the club's ranks into the professional game.

And next on that list could be young forward Charlie Caton, a prolific 17-year-old youth team striker who Ricketts rewarded impressive academy displays with first-team training sessions at Sundorne Castle.

Caton, a former Wrexham and Bala Town youngster, didn't make it from the bench against Bristol Rovers or Oxford but has certainly caught the eye of staff.

3. Vibrant safe standing

Shrewsbury Town supporters in the safe standing area. (AMA)

It is getting on for two years that Shrewsbury became the first professional club in England and Wales to install safe standing in an all-seater stadium.

And there can be no doubt as to the boost that the vocal supporters standing at the back of the Salop Leisure Stand have brought to Montgomery Waters Meadow.

Not content with merely singing (and drumming!) throughout games – they share this with 'Block 19' which creates good noise around the ground – it also now looks the part.

The hard-working guys at South Stand Flags have desired a plethora of colourfully decorative flags and banners that make the safe standing section look a fine sight.

4. Dull draws

Fejiri Okenabirhie of Shrewsbury Town. (AMA)

Goals have been hard to come by at times this season, particularly early on in August, when Ricketts had yet to bring forward pair Jason Cummings and Callum Lang to the club.

Town followed their opening day 1-0 success over Portsmouth with back-to-back goalless Meadow draws with Burton and Rochdale.

Summer signing Steve Morison led the line, accompanied by Shaun Whalley as a deeper second forward, but Town were struggling to create clear pathways to goal.

Fans sang for Fejiri Okenabirhie, who was sold in January, but there remained no way through in these forgettable stalemates. Ricketts' Deadline Day purchases on September 2 did, at least, pave the way for more Meadow entertainment and points.

5. Christmas party at the seaside

Ethan Ebanks-Landell of Shrewsbury Town and David Edwards of Shrewsbury Town at full time (AMA)

It's not your typical location for a Christmas party, but Town fans were most definitely able to enjoy themselves by the seaside over Christmas.

It was a long way from dripping in sunshine, by a raucous away end made themselves heard at the first trip to Bloomfield Road since protests towards the controversial Oyston owners ended.

Okenabirhie, with his last goal for the club, converted from the spot to ensure an even bigger party followed after full-time, where Town celebrated memorably, with smoke bombs to boot.

And it was certainly one for reporters to remember, as the fans were perched right next to the press box, meaning embraces from merry supporters in fancy dress aplenty.

6. B Team plans

Sam Ricketts the head coach / manager of Shrewsbury Town celebrates winning the game at full time.

He provided a brief update last week, letting us know that the 'good idea' to incorporate a Brentford-style B team at Shrewsbury was a long term plan and 'some way away'.

It was February when the Meadow boss first raised the idea in a press conference, reinforcing the Welshman's desire of long-term planning at the club.

There is no doubting the plan is an ambitious one and has brought huge success to the Championship Bees. Ricketts reckons with his contacts abroad he would be able to steal a march on untapped talent.

Clearly, inputting such a system will take some financial backing and while it remains very much in the planning stage, it is encouraging to hear Town thinking outside the box.