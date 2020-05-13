Dave Edwards thankful for support from Shrewsbury Town bosses

Across the country, there have been high profile cases of clubs asking their players to take wage deferrals as they battle to cope with with the Covid-19 crisis.

But while many clubs in League One and League Two live hand to mouth, Shrewsbury haven’t needed to delay any payments to their players.

And Edwards – who returned to Town in January 2019 – believes that is testament to how Wycherley and Caldwell run the club.

“I have got a huge connection with Shrewsbury,” the 34-year-old said. “I was a big Shrewsbury fan as a kid and I had five years at the club before I went on and developed my football career.

“I know Shrewsbury is in a really strong financial place.

“The chairman and the chief executive have been great with the players.

“We have had calls with them, calls with the manager.

“They have kept us in the loop all the time.

Advertising

“We know we are in a very financially stable position and that our contracts will be fulfilled.

“There won’t be any deferrals or anything like that.

“But I know there are clubs in League One and League Two who do live hand to mouth and they are the clubs that are really going to struggle.

“Fortunately for me, and for Shrewsbury Town, we are a club that can handle things like this.”

Advertising

Edwards has admitted he doesn’t feel safe returning to training while hundreds of people are still dying every day from coronavirus.

The former Wales international – who featured in his country’s run to the Euro 2016 semi-finals – doesn’t want to put himself in a position where he could bring the virus back to his family home.

And he thinks the fact Shrewsbury are rooted in mid-table with little to play for is helping him think with greater clarity.

“I think I’ve definitely got a more balanced perspective than teams in the promotion race or even more so the teams in the relegation places or the teams who could go down,” Edwards added.

“It must be difficult for them but the way I see it, it’s going to be so hard to get the season in League One and League Two up and running again.

“The financial implications it has on clubs, us as players securing our safety – there are so many hurdles to have to overcome.

“It’s going to be a hard decision for the EFL to make when it comes to promotions and relegations.

“But it just doesn’t seem right at this moment, with the facts we have in front of us, to continue.”