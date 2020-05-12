Shrewsbury season moments you may have forgotten

The 2019/20 may yet be completed behind closed doors, but the coronavirus has ensured a season like no other.

It feels an age since Josh Ruffels headed a late Oxford winner against Town in early March. The League One season, and football as a whole, is but a distant memory.

Here we’ve picked out some of the moments you may have forgotten this season – or in some cases let pass you by completely.

1. Former player curse

Something painfully familiar to Shrewsbury in recent years and the theme was following the same trend again this season.

Most supporters will groan that ‘player x’ let go in the summer is bound to score on his return – but for Town it is all too often. Perhaps it is the high turnover of players, or the fact most remain at the same level of football.

Eight, yes eight, former Salop men netted against their old club by the beginning of March. Eight ex-Town players achieved the feat last season, although James Collins’ double for Luton meant nine goals.

Salop fans may be forgiven for that resigned sigh and roll of the eyes whenever an old favourite appears on the opposition teamsheet.

Advertising

2. January signings

The January transfer window – remember that? There is often onus on winter signing to bed in immediately in order to help the fortunes of their new clubs.

Sam Ricketts made five new signings in January – Josh Vela and Harry Burgoyne on permanent deals and Conor McAleny, Kayne Ramsay and Sam Hart checked in on loan.

Not that those additions have not been memorable, but they have had precious little time between them to make their mark in blue and amber before the virus struck – just 18 appearances between them.

Advertising

Should football resume, there are 10 games left for the quintet to stamp their mark on the season.

3. Flavour of spice

If you had said before the season that the president of the Grenada Football Association would be offered an official invite by Shrewsbury to a high-profile FA Cup tie, you would have received some funny looks.

But new long-distance supporter Cheney Joseph, who has garnered an unlikely following from Shropshire, made his first trip to Shrewsbury to take in the home tie against Liverpool.

This new romance began on the basis that Town boast two Grenada internationals in Aaron Pierre and Omar Beckles, who this season helped the Spice Isle qualify for just their third Gold Cup. Ollie Norburn and Ro-Shaun Williams also qualify.

The president said he wants Grenada and Shrewsbury to have an official partnership and labelled it a fairytale story.

4. Steve Morison

Perhaps the most high-profile signing made by Ricketts last summer.

Former Wales international Morison, who turned 36 in August, joined from Millwall where he had earned legendary status and had been a regular thorn in Town defences previously.

The forward showed some flashes of quality in pre-season friendlies, but did not find the back of the net when selected up front in the opening games of the season. His last appearance was five minutes against AFC Wimbledon in mid-September before suddenly announcing his retirement.

More than 600 career appearances and nearly 200 goals is an outstanding return, but fans will be forgiven for forgetting his Salop spell.

5. Cummings in his undies

It is always good fun for local media in the build-up to a headline occasion.

The press pack were out in force at Sundorne Castle and Montgomery Waters Meadow ahead of the visit of European and World Club champions Liverpool in January.

Scotland international Jason Cummings, Town’s Joker, would go on to steal the show and write club history, but he ensured he was in the spotlight in the days leading to the tie – by gatecrashing Dave Edwards’ live interview on Sky Sports News and dancing in his Y-fronts.

Because, well, why not?

6. Tickings off

Town have twice felt the wrath of the Football Association this season.

They are not, by definition, a dirty team – there have been nine red cards in 46 games this term – but Ricketts said at one point he is glad his players have stood up for themselves.

Shrewsbury have been hit with two fines from the governing body this season, totalling £7,500.

The first, a fine of £3,500, was for failing to control players during an early skirmish in the 4-3 defeat against Bristol Rovers, where handbags broke out after Louis Thompson was, somehow, denied a penalty.

Then they were charged and fined £4,000 for failing to behave in an orderly fashion towards the end of the 1-0 win over Doncaster in February.