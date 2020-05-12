Sam Ricketts: Shrewsbury players must earn right to play

Ricketts will guide Shrewsbury through an uncertain period for the sport when football returns following the coronavirus outbreak.

Football clubs are still waiting on a decision as to whether league action will continue and how the health pandemic will impact the summer break and subsequent start to next season.

Town, as with most clubs, have contract issues to iron out, with a handful of first-team squad members as well as scholars whose deals are set to expire on June 30 – subject to governing bodies making a decision on whether there will be an opportunity to extend.

Academy graduates, goalkeeper Cameron Gregory, attacker Ryan Barnett and striker Lifumpa Mwandwe are three out of contract at Montgomery Waters Meadow and when asked if the youngsters still have time to impress, Ricketts said: “It’s the same with all players, everyone has to impress, do well and earn the right to continue life as a footballer.

“It’s a hard life, it’s not easy, they have to be giving their all every day and always trying to improve.

“That goes hand in hand with all the players.”

More senior players whose deals are set to expire are Josh Laurent, Omar Beckles, Joe Murphy, Harry Burgoyne, Brad Walker and Romain Vincelot.