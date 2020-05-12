Menu

Advertising

Don Goodman: Highly unlikely lower leagues finish

By Lewis Cox | Shrewsbury Town FC | Published:

Former Midlands football hero Don Goodman believes it is ‘highly unlikely’ that League One and Two will be completed amid the coronavirus shutdown.

Don Goodman pitch-side

The EFL is due to meet tomorrow with the resolution of the lower leagues on the agenda.

But Goodman, who played for Albion, Wolves and Walsall in the Football League, said: “It’s highly unlikely actually for Leagues One and Two to complete the season – which would be the first choice. It just seems highly unlikely.

“It’s going to cost these clubs more money.

“They’re going to lose more money playing games behind closed doors than actually if the season stops now.

“And if the season stops now then of course it’s all about finding a resolution and there is no further advancement, then somebody somewhere is going to feel a little big unjustly or unfairly treated.”

He also warned that some clubs could go under, adding: “Even prior to the pandemic, which has really enhanced how bad things have the potential to become, there were clubs that were struggling to hold it all together and keep their heads above water.”’

Shrewsbury Town FC Football Sport Wolves
Lewis Cox

By Lewis Cox
Multi-Media Sports Journalist - @lewiscox_star

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covering Shrewsbury Town and with a keen eye for non-league and grassroots.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News