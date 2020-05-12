Don Goodman: Highly unlikely lower leagues finish

The EFL is due to meet tomorrow with the resolution of the lower leagues on the agenda.

But Goodman, who played for Albion, Wolves and Walsall in the Football League, said: “It’s highly unlikely actually for Leagues One and Two to complete the season – which would be the first choice. It just seems highly unlikely.

“It’s going to cost these clubs more money.

“They’re going to lose more money playing games behind closed doors than actually if the season stops now.

“And if the season stops now then of course it’s all about finding a resolution and there is no further advancement, then somebody somewhere is going to feel a little big unjustly or unfairly treated.”

He also warned that some clubs could go under, adding: "Even prior to the pandemic, which has really enhanced how bad things have the potential to become, there were clubs that were struggling to hold it all together and keep their heads above water."