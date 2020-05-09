Shrewsbury Town await EFL vote guidance

The Shropshire Star understands that the EFL did not hold a League One meeting this week, but that plans are in place for all clubs to enter a conference call on Thursday.

Reports this week suggested that both League One and League Two will meet next week to vote on how to decide relegation and promotion, with the season unlikely to be completed on the pitch. It's believed that Shrewsbury are waiting on more guidance from the EFL.

After EFL chairman Rick Parry said this week that decisions needed to be made 'within days', Salford City co-owner Gary Neville has said that it is not financially viable for League One and league Two to complete the current season.

"I think it's extremely unlikely that League One and League Two will play football," he said.

"We know the Bundesliga and the measures that they're putting in place to allow football to happen – it's going to cost a lot of money.

"The same with the Premier League, we're talking millions of pounds to invest in what would be health and safety protocol, neutral venues, all the logistics – hotel costs to keep players in as safe an environment as possible.

"It will be a huge cost to the Bundesliga and the Premier League and League One and League two can't fund that – the clubs won't fund that.

"You obviously have added complexities that 50 per cent of the players in League One and League Two are out of contract in two months and ultimately clubs don't want to pay them beyond those contracts, so they'll be no extensions available.

"There is just a lack of willingness I think, at League One and League two level, to take the risk and go through all the economic risks.

"There's no fans in stadiums, you'd have to play players appearance money and bonuses – the clubs haven't got the money.

"The only way in which football could happen in League One and League Two is if our friends in the Premier League were able to fund safe football, but I'm not quite sure at this moment in time that they've got their own ship in order, so they're not going to look after League One and League Two."