Shrewsbury Town wait to hear on loans

Town’s five loan signings are dated at the club until May 31, but the League One campaign would have been concluded last Sunday if not for the coronavirus pandemic.

Goalkeeper Max O’Leary and striker Callum Lang have spent the entire season at Montgomery Waters Meadow, while Sam Hart, Conor McAleny and Kayne Ramsay joined on loan in January.

Shrewsbury have been in contact with some of the parent clubs involved, with the aim to review their loan deals later this month, when clubs hope the path to resuming the season will be clearer.

It is understood to have been suggested that loan deals may be extended alongside the league season to help maintain the competition’s integrity.

Bristol City goalkeeper O’Leary, 23, has played the most football of his burgeoning career on loan at Salop, making 34 appearances in all competitions.

Lang, 21, has been a popular addition on loan from Wigan, netting three times in his spell, including twice in three days before the sport was brought to a halt.

Boss Sam Ricketts have said previously that Town could be in the market for talks to bring certain loans back to the club.

Fleetwood attacker McAleny, 27, who picked up an injury after a couple of lively showings, is out of contract this summer, but the Shrews boss said during lockdown that any form of recruitment is ‘very hard to tell’ given the situation.

Promising Southampton defender Ramsay, 19, made five appearances for Town after checking in late on in January. Blackburn left-sided player Hart, 23, made four outings, starting just twice.