Shrewsbury's Dave Edwards: I felt like getting back to where I need to be

Edwards, 34, made his Salop homecoming in January 2019 but admits he was 'never in the right place' to play after a serious knee injury at previous club Reading.

The Wales international picked up a groin injury as a late substitute on his debut under former club and international team-mate Sam Ricketts before a red card seven minutes into his second appearance at Bristol Rovers and an ankle injury that forced him out of the season's closing fixtures and meant a summer of rehab.

Edwards says his return at the beginning of this season was somewhat rushed due to circumstance, but has felt fitter as the season progressed and was satisfied with his fitness before the lockdown.

"I've always played better with pressure on myself and I felt it would bring that responsibility, coming back wanting to do so well," the Pontesbury midfielder told the Going Up Going Down podcast.

"Realistically when I signed in January I was never in a place ready to play but I was so desperate.

"The start of my Shrewsbury career wasn't that great and I had a bad ankle injury at the end of last season, it ended up as a little bit of closure.

"I was back at Shrewsbury and knew I wouldn't be fit for three or four months, it was about getting fit and ready for this season. I's been quite tough on my ankle, we had no midfielders at all (earlier this season).

"Just in the second half of this season I felt I was getting back to where I need to be. Physically I felt good, at 34 I'm still covering big distances on the pitch.

"I felt like my form was getting to where it needs to be before this started to happen.

"I do feel it's all heading in the right direction and I'm in a place to offer Shrewsbury more than me just being a fan, but also as a footballer on the pitch."