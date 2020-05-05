Shrewsbury Town squad of the century: The goalkeepers

But with such a range of talent having turned out for Town – who would make the ultimate Salop squad from those who have played for the club over the past two decades?

With the country in lockdown – and with fans looking for their football fix – we asked Shrewsbury supporters to put together a dream team of players who have performed from January 1, 2000, onwards.

In keeping with a World Cup format, there were just two rules.

The first was that they had to name three goalkeepers, while the second was that the squad had to be balanced with every position covered in the event of an injury or suspension.

Forty-two supporters spent time mulling over their heroes to whittle down their squads to just 23 names.

The results have been revealed in the Shropshire Star throughout this week. Today, in the first segment, we divulge which goalkeepers made the cut.

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson, Joe Hart, Jayson Leutwiler.

Leading the way as Shrewsbury supporters' No.1 since the turn of the millennium is one of the most exciting goalkeeping prospects in world football, Dean Henderson.

The Manchester United youngster enjoyed a phenomenal season with Town, helping the club to two Wembley appearances in 2017/18, making 48 appearances and keeping 19 clean sheets in all competitions.

He received 40 votes, meaning only three fans didn't include the 23-year-old in their squad. Henderson is fondly remembered for stunning saves, a strong presence, fundraising, wild celebrations and generally throwing himself into life at Salop.

The confident keeper's subsequent meteoric rise has been no surprise. He shone in the Championship with Sheffield United and has done so in the top flight with the Blades, on the cusp of an England call-up before the coronavirus struck.

Second in the votes comes one of Shrewsbury's proudest exports, Joe Hart, with 33 votes.

Hart, 33, went on to achieve everything that Henderson is aiming to do, winning a staggering 75 England caps, which unquestionably puts him right at the summit of successful Salopian footballers.

Hart, still in the Premier League with Burnley, has two Premier League titles, an FA Cup and two League Cup successes to his name with Manchester City, not to mention personal accolades galore, including four top flight golden gloves.

The goalkeeper was also a keen cricketer, involved in the Worcestershire set-up as a youngster and no stranger to London Road over the years. But he parked the bat and ball and focused on life between the sticks, making his professional debut for Town on April 20 2004 at home to Gravesend & Northfleet in the Conference.

Fifty-eight appearances for his hometown club brought top level interest and a sale for a reported fee of £600,000, along with add-ons such as the £500,000 windfall Town received for Hart's first England cap in 2008. Two World Cup and two European Championship squads would follow.

Third-choice between the sticks is Canada international Jayson Leutwiler, with 16 fans voting him in their squads.

Leutwiler, 31, had three seasons as Town No.1, making 140 appearances between 2014 and 2017. A big hit with fans, his first season helped bring promotion from League Two with a mammoth 27 clean sheets, one in every two outings.

Swiss-born Leutwiler was a commanding presence and a terrific shot-stopper and earned a move to Championship Blackburn, where he has since been an understudy.

The most popular goalkeepers to miss the cut were Conference hero Scott Howie and play-off loan star Luke Daniels, with 10 votes apiece.

Chris Weale netted six nominations, while two votes were given to Chris Neal, Ian Dunbavin, Paul Edwards and David Button. Craig MacGillivray won one vote.