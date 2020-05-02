Shrewsbury Town hit 1,000 season ticket sales

Town are midway through the month extension to their early bird season ticket offer, which was put back from April 15 to May 15, with sales now past the 1,000 milestone.

The figure is well down on last season’s early bird sales, something the club expected due to the worldwide health pandemic that has ground the sport to a halt.

Town’s number of season ticket holders sat at just over 3,500 for the current campaign. Shrewsbury’s early bird sales will continue to the planned deadline amid League Two club Bradford’s decision to suspend season ticket sales for next season.

Town say they have not been given definitive instruction to make the decision to cancel sales.

The EFL remain determined to conclude the current campaign, but are awaiting government guidelines as to how that will be possible with sufficient testing for players, some of whom may have to play on beyond the June 30 expiration of contracts, an issue to resolve.

Plans are in place for action to resume behind closed doors with some reports suggesting fans may not be permitted into stadiums until January 2021 and will not be present at the start of next season.

But it is understood that nothing definitive has been ruled in regards to supporters being allowed inside stadiums from the commencement of the 2020/21 campaign.

Bosses are looking for government guidance on a return to training and playing across all sports, with more clarity expected in the next two weeks.