The day Shrewsbury Town climbed back to the third tier

Under ever-popular leader and club legend Graham Turner, the boss ensured success in his second coming as his solid and reliable side, capable of edging out wins by narrow margins – 7-2 at Northampton was very much an anomaly that season – sealed a place in League One.

James Collins was the hero on April 28, 2012, as his header from a Nicky Wroe cross seven minutes before half-time was enough to see off struggling Dagenham & Redbridge and secure second place at a packed out Meadow.

Somewhat typically, Turner’s men didn’t make it easy for themselves on the penultimate game of a memorable season, but one goal was enough as Chris Neal was rarely stretched between the Salop sticks on his way to a 19th clean sheet of the season.

Memorable scenes followed the final whistle as blue and amber fans streamed on to the Meadow pitch to celebrate with their heroes.

Turner addressed the crowd and spoke to the press about comparisons with his legendary side of 1978/79 – adding the pressure of expectancy was much greater this time around.

The class of 2011/12 remains popular to this day. Collins, in his first full season at the club, led the scoring charts with 14 goals but was very ably assisted by the busy Terry Gornell, the towering Marvin Morgan and the lightning Mark Wright, a wizard from the wings.

Town were a settled force, with Matt Richards and Wroe virtual ever-presents in midfield. At the back, experienced skipper Ian Sharps led the troops in a familiar back four featuring Shane Cansdell-Sherriff, Jermaine Grandison and Joe Jacobson.

Shrewsbury won automatic promotion, with champions Swindon having only conceded fewer goals, and it was this team’s ability to win when it counted – notably a nine-game unbeaten run to seal the deal – that made the difference.

There had, as there always seems, been a wobble. Town’s campaign was not flawless. They won just one in six over Christmas, putting the brakes on what had been a largely excellent start.

Turner’s men had also embarked on a thrilling League Cup run that took them to Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium in September where another Collins header had thousands of travelling Salopians dreaming before the Gunners fought back. But the team regained its focus after the blip and, in 21 league games that followed, lost just three times – by one-goal margins at champions Swindon, play-off side Torquay and Plymouth – to ensure an end-of-season Oteley Road party.

It more than made up for 12 months earlier, when finishing fourth – a point behind Wycombe after the ghost goal drama in March – Town crashed out in the semi-final to Torquay.

A sixth and final Turner promotion was one to remember.