Former Shrewsbury Town stopper Joe Hart linked with Championship move

The Burnley shot-stopper – No.2 to Nick Pope at Turf Moor – is out of contract at the end of the season and possibly on the lookout for a new club having not made a Premier League appearance since December 2018.

And Championship outfit Derby County are among those interested, along with Turkish outfit Besiktas. Rooney – who Hart appeared alongside at three major tournaments – is a player-coach for the Rams, having joined from DC United in January.

Hart played 58 times for his hometown club before going on to win several major trophies at Manchester City.