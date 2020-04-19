Shrewsbury Town boss Sam Ricketts eyes up transfer targets

Football is currently stuck in limbo due to the coronavirus pandemic, where all fixtures have been suspended indefinitely.

Issues surrounding loans and players that have contracts due to expire at the end of June are still to be ironed out with the governing bodies, but Ricketts is planning ahead and using his time wisely in order to identify potential targets early.

“Looking at the players out of contract and the loans going back, you’d be looking to recruit six or seven players,” he said.

“This time has given me a chance to really try and narrow down those targets, watch as many players as I can and do as much homework on players as we can.

“We’re in a situation where we can’t actually do anything because the transfer window isn’t open, but it does mean you can have conversations to an extent to see what players’ situations are.

“Would they be interested or not, you can get a feel for it so you’re not doing everything at 100 miles an hour as and when it does open at the end of this season.”

Meanwhile, Ricketts insists the extra free time during lockdown has been useful for him to reflect on the shape of his squad.

“I think we should use these times to do things that we wouldn’t usually have time to do,” he said. “From one respect it’s been really, really good because as a manager when you’re involved in football you just don’t get time.

“All of your time is taken up with games and training but this has been a period where we can really reflect and plan and look forward as well.

“It’s been nice to reflect and see what has worked well this season – some bits have been very good.”