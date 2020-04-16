Advertising
Shrewsbury goals of the season – so far
With football suspended for the foreseeable future, now’s the time to look back over the season so far to find some fond memories.
Despite sitting in the bottom half of League One when the season was stopped, there have been some magic moments involving Shrewsbury this season.
Here, LEWIS COX takes a look at the top five goals of the season so far...
1 Ryan Giles v Portsmouth – August 3
Some way to announce yourself on the stage! Teenager Ryan Giles, making his league debut on loan from Wolves, stole the show in a huge curtain-raiser at home to the well-fancied Pompey.
Town had held their own against Kenny Jacket’s visitors before the debutant secured the points midway through the second half with a stunning left-footed strike that whistled into the top corner from 25 yards-plus.
It was probably the highlight of Giles’ time at his home county club – the youngster went on to provide a number of fine assists, but none topping that moment.
2 Aaron Pierre v Bristol City (FA Cup) – January 14
An FA Cup third round replay balanced on a knife-edge with the prospect of a visit of the European and World Club champions in the next round? Step forward Town man-mountain Pierre.
Nothing could separate Shrewsbury and Championship outfit Bristol City at the Meadow with extra-time looming.
But defender Pierre ensured his side were not to be denied a date with the runaway Premier League leaders as he strode forward out of defence, exchanged a pass with Jason Cummings, before thumping a terrific low strike into the bottom right corner. Cue bedlam!
3 Brad Walker v Macclesfield (EFL Trophy) - November 13
The midfielder lit up an otherwise low-key affair with League Two Macclesfield in the Trophy with a beautiful goal – and one that had a deeper meaning for Walker, playing shortly after the death of his grandad John.
After being told by his nan to score a goal in memory of his grandad, Walker netted his first goal for the club via a simply brilliant 30-year-old which, from slightly left, swerved and dipped menacingly to deceive goalkeeper Reice Charles-Cook.
The Cristiano Ronaldo-esque effort was something to remember for just 1,065 inside the Meadow – but quite the memory for the Walker family.
4 Scott Golbourne v Manchester City Under-21s (EFL Trophy) – December 3
Another quiet midweek Trophy affair saw another unfamiliar goalscorer score a brilliant first goal for the club.
It was the turn of experienced former Wolves left-back Golbourne to guide in one of the more sweetly-struck efforts of his 14-year career.
The 32-year-old’s opener certainly handed City’s talented youngsters a lesson in how to rocket a postage-stamp finish perfectly into the top corner on a night Town went on to lose on penalties.
5 Jason Cummings v Sunderland – October 26
Everything Shrewsbury supporters hoped they had with the high-profile signing of the Scotland international in one snapshot – on one of the biggest occasions in the calendar against League One giants Sunderland.
Not a scorcher from distance, but the striker’s predatory instincts to find space and receive a Josh Laurent pass on the instep to stroke a stunning finish into the corner was a thing of beauty.
Like against Portsmouth, the strike midway through the first half secured three points for Sam Ricketts’ side – and it wouldn’t be the only time Cummings would rise to the occasion in his first season as a Town player, bagging a double to earn Shrewsbury a come-from-behind 2-2 draw against Liverpool at the Meadow.
Hopefully there will be plenty more like that to come from ‘The Joker’ when League One football returns to Montgomery Waters Meadow.
