Shrewsbury goals of the season – so far

Despite sitting in the bottom half of League One when the season was stopped, there have been some magic moments involving Shrewsbury this season.

Here, LEWIS COX takes a look at the top five goals of the season so far...

1 Ryan Giles v Portsmouth – August 3

Highlights: Shrewsbury Town 1-0 Portsmouth

Some way to announce yourself on the stage! Teenager Ryan Giles, making his league debut on loan from Wolves, stole the show in a huge curtain-raiser at home to the well-fancied Pompey.

Town had held their own against Kenny Jacket’s visitors before the debutant secured the points midway through the second half with a stunning left-footed strike that whistled into the top corner from 25 yards-plus.

It was probably the highlight of Giles’ time at his home county club – the youngster went on to provide a number of fine assists, but none topping that moment.

2 Aaron Pierre v Bristol City (FA Cup) – January 14

Pierre's Winner Knocks Out The Robins | Shrewsbury Town 1-0 Bristol City | Emirates FA Cup 19/20

An FA Cup third round replay balanced on a knife-edge with the prospect of a visit of the European and World Club champions in the next round? Step forward Town man-mountain Pierre.

Nothing could separate Shrewsbury and Championship outfit Bristol City at the Meadow with extra-time looming.

But defender Pierre ensured his side were not to be denied a date with the runaway Premier League leaders as he strode forward out of defence, exchanged a pass with Jason Cummings, before thumping a terrific low strike into the bottom right corner. Cue bedlam!

3 Brad Walker v Macclesfield (EFL Trophy) - November 13

HIGHLIGHTS: Shrewsbury Town 3 Macclesfield Town 1 - Town TV

The midfielder lit up an otherwise low-key affair with League Two Macclesfield in the Trophy with a beautiful goal – and one that had a deeper meaning for Walker, playing shortly after the death of his grandad John.

After being told by his nan to score a goal in memory of his grandad, Walker netted his first goal for the club via a simply brilliant 30-year-old which, from slightly left, swerved and dipped menacingly to deceive goalkeeper Reice Charles-Cook.

The Cristiano Ronaldo-esque effort was something to remember for just 1,065 inside the Meadow – but quite the memory for the Walker family.

4 Scott Golbourne v Manchester City Under-21s (EFL Trophy) – December 3

HIGHLIGHTS: Town 1 Man City U21s 1

Another quiet midweek Trophy affair saw another unfamiliar goalscorer score a brilliant first goal for the club.

It was the turn of experienced former Wolves left-back Golbourne to guide in one of the more sweetly-struck efforts of his 14-year career.

The 32-year-old’s opener certainly handed City’s talented youngsters a lesson in how to rocket a postage-stamp finish perfectly into the top corner on a night Town went on to lose on penalties.

5 Jason Cummings v Sunderland – October 26

Highlights: Shrewsbury Town v Sunderland

Everything Shrewsbury supporters hoped they had with the high-profile signing of the Scotland international in one snapshot – on one of the biggest occasions in the calendar against League One giants Sunderland.

Not a scorcher from distance, but the striker’s predatory instincts to find space and receive a Josh Laurent pass on the instep to stroke a stunning finish into the corner was a thing of beauty.

Like against Portsmouth, the strike midway through the first half secured three points for Sam Ricketts’ side – and it wouldn’t be the only time Cummings would rise to the occasion in his first season as a Town player, bagging a double to earn Shrewsbury a come-from-behind 2-2 draw against Liverpool at the Meadow.

Hopefully there will be plenty more like that to come from ‘The Joker’ when League One football returns to Montgomery Waters Meadow.