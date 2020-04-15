Sam Ricketts has concern over Shrewsbury contracts

Six senior members of Shrewsbury Town’s squad see their deals at Montgomery Waters Meadow expire on June 30, alongside a couple of the club’s academy graduates.

Town boss Ricketts said there are big question marks around those who are out of contract, given that the EFL’s current plan is to finish the campaign in 56 days some time after players return to training on the current planned date of May 16.

First-team regulars Omar Beckles and Josh Laurent both see their Salop deals expire in two months, alongside goalkeepers Joe Murphy and Harry Burgoyne and midfield pair Brad Walker and Romain Vincelot.

“There’s a big issue around players’ contracts up at the end of June,” Ricketts said. “What do they do if you’re playing beyond the end of June?

“You have to look at it from a player’s point of view – if they’re playing that many games in quick succession and they are not going to get paid, is it right to put their livelihood at risk with so many games in such a short space of time?

“I’m not entirely sure exactly how you get around it – it’s a difficult one. You have loan players as well. How long are they on loan for? It’s just thrown up an unbelievable event where no-one quite knows what to do.”

Winger Ryan Barnett, 20, who is impressing on loan at AFC Telford, is also out of contract. Likewise goalkeeper Cameron Gregory and forward Lifumpa Mwandwe.

The boss added: “It is (going to be up in the air) and the thing is no-one can actually say ‘right we’re going to start playing now’.

“If you could say now ‘we’re going to play on June 1 and finish the season in July’ and we’ll have August off, be back in September and start in October’ then at least you know where you’re at and can adjust the dates.”

Ricketts, who added his support to Town’s wish to finish the campaign, warned some clubs may use the potential null and voiding of the season for their ‘own agendas’.

He added: “I’m hugely sympathetic because they’re in an unprecedented environment. You’ve got so many people voicing their opinions, some will want to void the season now because it’ll suit them, some will be adamant you can’t void the season now.

“Some may have overspent and are now saying they want to reduce all wages.

“There’s a lot of clubs with their own agendas trying to do it for their own benefit.”