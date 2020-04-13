Shrewsbury Town boss Sam Ricketts offers birthday surprise for young fan

The Salop boss took time out of his day to chat about Shrewsbury with season ticket holder Lewis Smith, who turned 18 during lockdown.

Of course, with government measures in place - Lewis is unable to celebrate his big day as you'd expect, but Town boss Ricketts provided a great surprise for the youngster.

Discussing Salop with Lewis, he highlighted Ollie Norburn as his favourite player, with Ricketts suggesting that the midfielder may be back in action before the end of the season, due to the delay in the campaign due to coronavirus.

Ricketts also offered up his thoughts on the season's resumption, admitting 'no-one knows' how things will play out - with Lewis quizzing the boss on a number of subjects.

"No-one knows when we can get back to normal." he said.

"At the minute they're saying start training again on the 16th, but whether they put that back or not I don't know - they've already put two or three back already.

"A lot of players are out of contract at the end of June, so what happens to them if we're playing in July and August?

"Does that mean they automatically extend? Some players might not want their season to extend, they might not want their contract to extend. It's a tough one."

Lewis went on to highlight the FA Cup draw with Liverpool earlier this season as one of his favourites - before Ricketts revealed that the club are giving him a football signed by members of the squad as an extra surprise.

You can watch the full video here: