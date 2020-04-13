Report: EFL planning June 6 football resumption

Football throughout the UK is currently suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, with no date having yet been set for a return.

However, ESPN is reporting the EFL are planning for the Championship, League One and League Two to return from June 6, with all games to be played behind closed doors.

The plan would involve a mini pre-season from May 16.

Shrewsbury chairman Brian Caldwell is eager to see the season completed, but believes the timeline proposed by the EFL is ‘optimistic’ of a mid May return to training.

He added that the club will not put their players at risk by allowing them to return too early.

Any return would depend heavily on government advice as well as the status of the UK lockdown.

Meanwhile in Germany, football authorities have allowed Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2 clubs to return to training ahead of a potential return to behind-closed-doors action in May.