Popular former Shrewsbury Town midfielder Ricky Moir dies, aged 74
Shrewsbury Town are mourning the death of popular former midfielder Ricky Moir, who has died aged 74.
The Glaswegian made 180 appearances for Shrewsbury in all competitions between 1969 and 1974, in which time he scored 34 goals.
Moir joined Shrewsbury from amateur Ayrshire club Cumnock Juniors. He was a tough midfielder with an eye for goal that made himself a fans' favourite at Gay Meadow.
He left Town for Halifax briefly but returned after after a serious hip injury meant hanging up his boots, Moir returned to the area where he became a landlord.
He managed the London Apprentice in Shrewsbury for 17 years until 1992 before taking over the Red Lion in Bomere Heath.
Shrewsbury chairman Roland Wycherley said: "All of our thoughts and condolences go to Ricky’s wife, Pauline and his family at this very sad time."
