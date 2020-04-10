Menu

Advertising

Popular former Shrewsbury Town midfielder Ricky Moir dies, aged 74

By Lewis Cox | Shrewsbury Town FC | Published:

Shrewsbury Town are mourning the death of popular former midfielder Ricky Moir, who has died aged 74.

Ricky Moir, former Shrewsbury Town player

Ricky Moir, front, second from right, with the Shrewsbury Town squad of 1971-72 in a team picture at Gay Meadow ahead of the FA Cup third round tie against Derby County in January 1972.

Ricky Moir, landlord of the Red Lion, Bomere Heath prepares to cheer on Scotland in Euro 1996

The Glaswegian made 180 appearances for Shrewsbury in all competitions between 1969 and 1974, in which time he scored 34 goals.

Moir joined Shrewsbury from amateur Ayrshire club Cumnock Juniors. He was a tough midfielder with an eye for goal that made himself a fans' favourite at Gay Meadow.

He left Town for Halifax briefly but returned after after a serious hip injury meant hanging up his boots, Moir returned to the area where he became a landlord.

He managed the London Apprentice in Shrewsbury for 17 years until 1992 before taking over the Red Lion in Bomere Heath.

Shrewsbury chairman Roland Wycherley said: "All of our thoughts and condolences go to Ricky’s wife, Pauline and his family at this very sad time."

Shrewsbury Town FC Football Sport
Lewis Cox

By Lewis Cox
Multi-Media Sports Journalist - @lewiscox_star

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covering Shrewsbury Town and with a keen eye for non-league and grassroots.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News