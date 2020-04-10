Popular former Shrewsbury Town midfielder Ricky Moir dies, aged 74

The Glaswegian made 180 appearances for Shrewsbury in all competitions between 1969 and 1974, in which time he scored 34 goals.

Moir joined Shrewsbury from amateur Ayrshire club Cumnock Juniors. He was a tough midfielder with an eye for goal that made himself a fans' favourite at Gay Meadow.

Very sad, he and his family have a very tough few years. Good man whenever I’ve spoken with him — Pete the feet (@pete_wilding) April 10, 2020

He left Town for Halifax briefly but returned after after a serious hip injury meant hanging up his boots, Moir returned to the area where he became a landlord.

He managed the London Apprentice in Shrewsbury for 17 years until 1992 before taking over the Red Lion in Bomere Heath.

Super player, very sad — John (@dolgellau52) April 10, 2020

Shrewsbury chairman Roland Wycherley said: "All of our thoughts and condolences go to Ricky’s wife, Pauline and his family at this very sad time."