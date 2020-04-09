Bernard McNally: Shrewsbury Town look set for future with attacking edge

League One football has been at a standstill for more than a month now due to the coronavirus crisis but Town, who had struggled for goals this season, had found their finishing touch in before the shutdown.

Town’s most recent outing was a disappointing late 3-2 home reverse against Oxford. Ricketts’ men blitzed into an early 2-0 lead but, following a first-half red card to Josh Vela, failed to hold on as the visitors netted a late winner.

In-form striker Daniel Udoh had seven days earlier netted a crucial winner at Bristol Rovers after Shrews had scored twice at home to struggling Tranmere but conceded three.

“We did throw it away in the last game against Oxford,” McNally said. “It was so disappointing when Josh Vela got sent off in the first half. At the time we really looked like a team moving forward.

“We played some fantastic football. I thought at 2-0 we’d go on to score more. But the red card had a major effect on the game.”

Udoh, a summer signing from neighbours AFC Telford United, and Wigan loanee Callum Lang – back up to full speed after three months missing with a broken metatarsal – had both found the net while Ricketts was also utilising Jason Cummings in a new-look frontline.

“I think it bodes well and we were moving in the right direction and supporters were feeling that,” added Shrewsbury’s hometown former Northern Ireland midfielder. “Early doors, we thought we were moving in the right direction because we were strong defensively.

“Then we started letting in goals and you need something from strikers. The way we played against Oxford – I’m convinced we’d have won comfortably with 11 men.

“We looked a lot better as an attacking force. The players looked comfortable. I liked the shape with a triangle in midfield between the lines with three forwards.”