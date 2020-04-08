Your chance to WIN signed Shrewsbury Town gear

The coronavirus means Shrewsbury Town supporters are unlikely to catch a glimpse of their heroes for at least a couple of months.

But Town fans can still remain connected to their side during these unprecedented times thanks to our competition which offers the chance to win some signed gear.

We’ve teamed up with the sponsor of the EFL Leasing.com Trophy, Leasing.com, to offer Shrewsbury fans the chance to win a signed Shrewsbury Town shirt as well as a Shrewsbury Town match ball signed by the team.

There will be one lucky winner and to enter, answer the following question.

It wasn’t to be for Sam Ricketts’ Shrewsbury Town in the Leasing.com Trophy match against Manchester City Under-21s earlier this season.

They lost on penalties after a 1-1 draw at Montgomery Waters Meadow, but which Shrewsbury player put his side in front in the knockout tie?

Email your answer to sportsdesk@shropshirestar.co.uk by 5pm on Friday, April 10, to be in with a chance of winning the signed merchandise.

You must be aged 18 or over to enter and also include your full name and address and mobile telephone number so that a member of the team can contact the lucky winners. Mark your entries Shrewsbury merchandise competition in the subject line.

Terms and Conditions:

The prize is to win a signed Shrewsbury Town shirt as well as a Shrewsbury Town match ball signed by the team

Considering the unprecedented circumstances caused by Covid-19 and the requirement to follow current government guidlines, the prize will be distributed to the winner as soon as is logistically possible. The Leasing.com press office will keep in touch with the winner to inform them when they will be able to receive their prize via post, once working from home and postage restrictions are lifted.

The competition is open from 8am on April 8 and closes at 5pm April 10.

The competition is free to enter via the Shropshire Star entry route advertised in the competition copy

Winners will be picked at random by Shropshire Star from those that correctly answer the question in relation to the advertised competition. The prize draw will be supervised by an independent person.

The competition is open to adults living in the UK above the age of 18 only. Entries from other countries and from those under 18 will not be accepted

The prize is non-exchangeable, non-transferable, and is not redeemable for cash or other prizes

Only one entry per person. Multiple entries from the same person will render all entries void.

Entrants will be deemed to have accepted these T&Cs and agreed to be bound by them when entering this promotion. All other terms and conditions apply

The EFL will not be liable for incorrect or incomplete contact information and if a winner cannot be contacted within 24 hours of the prize draw or is not able or available to accept the prize for any reason which is beyond the promoter’s reasonable control, then the promoter reserves the right to award the prize to another entrant

Except in case of death or personal injury arising from its negligence or in respect of fraud and so far as is permitted by law, the promoter and its associated companies and agents exclude responsibility and all liabilities arising from any postponement, cancellation, delay or changes to the prize details beyond the promoter’s control and for any act or default of any third-party supplier

The promoter accepts no responsibility for entries lost, damaged, delayed or unreadable. No correspondence will be entered into.