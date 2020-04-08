Fans are proud of Shrewsbury Town figures – supporters' parliament

Town last week posted profits of more than £2.25million in their financial records for 2018/19 – as they continue to operate debt-free with healthy reverses in the bank.

Chief executive Brian Caldwell feels that Shrewsbury’s prudent spending should be a model for other EFL clubs to follow and Mike Davis, joint-chairman of the supporters’ parliament, compared the sound figures to some of the eye-watering numbers released by struggling rivals.

Bristol Rovers posted losses of £3.4million to June 2019, which saw their debt increase to £25million.

“For a League One club that is unbelievable,” said Davis. “It just shows how important it is we run the football club properly.

“Football clubs can’t keep doing that. The new Sunderland documentary shows their wage was £30milion and it’s insane.

“Clubs at our level can’t survive like that. A wealthy chairman might help for a season or two, but it is not good long-term.

“There have been clubs like Hereford, Wrexham, Chester, Portsmouth, Sunderland and Bolton who have gone down the leagues where there’s no TV money and it makes it almost impossible long-term to get out.”

Caldwell said Shrewsbury’s reserves will help them through the coronavirus outbreak as most income streams have ground to a halt.

The Premier League announced it advanced funds as part of a Covid-19 relief package to the EFL and National League clubs last week.

Davis added: “I can’t speak any higher about how the football club is run.

“I know people want to splash £1million on a player but being realistic we are a well-run club and surviving.

“Brian has said he expects the virus will cost us £250,000 and for a lot of clubs that is a massive, massive problem.

“Clubs were struggling when the league was ongoing, but there’s no income and unless they get help then clubs won’t be able to pay.

“I’m sure the chairman will be hurting, but because of him we’re financially secure with money in the bank.

“We will be going back to a football club after this when other fans won’t.

“So I’d encourage all fans to buy their season ticket. I know it’s difficult because we don’t know when it will start but I know Brian has got the fans’ best interests at heart.”