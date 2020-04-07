Former Shrewsbury Town boss Graham Turner: Clubs have right to finish season

Sam Ricketts’ Shrewsbury have completed more than 75 per cent of the League One campaign and Turner said, if he was involved, he would want the season wrapped up.

The Premier League accepted at the end of last week, after talks with the EFL and PFA, that its fixtures will not retstart at the beginning of May given the coronavirus isolation period.

And the EFL have suspended its league until it is safe to return and Shrewsbury chiefs have reiterated their desire for a conclusion.

“Yes, oh yes, you want to finish it,” replied Shrewsbury legend Turner when asked about his preferred conclusion to the campaign.

“Look at Liverpool so far ahead, look at the three in the Premier League relegation positions, they have to be given an opportunity to get out of trouble. It’ll be the same in the lower league, clubs have to have that right to fight on rather than just finish the season now and take the position every club is.”

Former defender, player-manager and two-time boss Turner, 72, says that while football is not the priority given the worldwide pandemic the lack of action does leave supporters at a loss.

“There are obviously far more important things in the world than football at this point,” Turner added.

“I think it’s just highlighted how much football means to people. It does leave a hole in people’s lives when there’s no football, I have no doubt about that.

“Thousands and thousands of people get their entertainment, not only on a Saturday afternoon, but their whole outlook of life is geared about a football club in some cases.

“We don’t underestimate the importance of the game, but you’ve got to keep things in perspective at this stage.

“It’s an horrendous time we’re going through, but the game will recover, we’ll recover.”

The Town legend is safe in isolation at his Herefordshire home with wife Ann and wished to pass on his well wishes, adding:

“I’ve got a great affinity with the football club, with the town itself, as I have with Hereford and Herefordshire which is now my home.

“I would just like to pay tribute to National Health workers, I think we all admire their dedication and bravery in what they are doing.

“And I would like to wish everybody connected with Shrewsbury and in the county itself a safe time and wish them all the best.”