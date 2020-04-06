Supporters’ Parliament chairman Mike Davis: Wait for fans

The EFL announced last Friday that the 2019-20 campaign will only be concluded when it is safe to do so, while chief executive Brian Caldwell has stated the club do not want to finish the coronavirus-

hit campaign behind closed doors.

Davis, who shares the role as chairman of the fan group with Roger Groves, feels that rattling through fixtures with nobody in attendance would be ‘really negative’ and ‘pointless’.

He has been in contact with Caldwell and the club to assist in how the support group can help fans stay connected and ensure that those able to take up the early bird season ticket offer, which runs until April 15, do so.

“I think all football fans want the season to finish. We don’t want to be in a position where we’ve wasted the last six or seven months,” Davis said.

“Football is nothing without fans and we don’t want to be playing behind closed doors.

“I think that would have a really negative effect, people would see it as the only reason it is finishing is for financial and sponsor reasons. And it’s not about that. It’s about the fans. If fans can’t go it’s a bit pointless.”

Town pride themselves on being a family and community club and Davis adds: “To be fair to the club we’ve been in lots of discussions with Brian, Jamie Edwards (head of community) and the media staff about putting things out to help keep fans in touch with the football club.

“For a small town like Shrewsbury the football club is a massive thing and it plays a massive part in the town. And the club have got behind that.”