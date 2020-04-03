Former Shrewsbury Town defender Kelvin Langmead: Finish this season and make next year shorter

The 35-year-old believes the best way forward is to complete the current campaign and shorten the 2020/21 season – removing several cup competitions.

Langmead, who made more than 250 appearances for Town across six years between 2004 and 2010, argued that players will now have lost their match sharpness and will need a month to get fit.

"All footballers' fitness will be gone by now. Nothing you do keeps you match fit, except matches," Langmead posted on Twitter about all leagues, including the sections of non-league that have been made null and void.

"So let's just call this our off season. When all this is finally over, give the players a month to get fit, as per normal.

"Then use the first month to finish this season's competitions and go straight into the next.

"But get rid of the League Cup, the Leasing.com Trophy, FA Trophy or any equivalent the lower down you go. For European games, just make it a straight knockout competition.

"This will leave plenty of weeks to put a nine month competition into eight or even seven depending on when it's safe to start up.

"This way you won't play many more games than normal, if any at all!

"And fingers crossed, all games will be completed by May 2021 ready for the Euros."

Langmead plays for Brackley Town, third in the National League North, and faces a wait to discover whether his side's season will be concluded or declared null and void, as with non-leagues below step three, due to coronavirus.

Shrewsbury Town have stated they are keen to finish the current campaign but only when it is safe to do so.

The English Football League, Premier League, Professional Footballers' Association and League Managers Association met on Wednesday and further talks followed on the conclusion of the 2019/20 season and player wages.