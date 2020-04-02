Shrewsbury Town favourite Andy Mangan re-lives the night of his Chelsea goal

When Andy Mangan swivelled past Felipe Luis to dispatch beyond Petr Cech and bring Micky Mellon’s side level against Jose Mourinho’s Chelsea superstars the eruption echoed around Shropshire.

Unfortunately it was not quite meant to be in the League Cup round of 16 tie six years ago as, after Mangan had cancelled out Didier Drogba’s opener with 13 minutes remaining, Jermaine Grandison turned in substitute Willian’s cross for the visitors to progress to the last eight.

It brought to an end a memorable Cup journey for Salop that included victories over Blackpool, Norwich and Leicester, but they were not to be denied success in 2014/15 and responded to relegation the previous season by securing a League Two runners-up spot and promotion back to League One at the first attempt.

Town have been treating supporters to re-runs of classic fixtures during the coronavirus crisis and last night, after the 90 minutes were re-lived, goal hero Mangan joined Radio Shropshire’s Stuart Dunn to discuss that night and his Shrewsbury memories.

“It was fantastic, some great memories. Every time someone speaks to me they mention the Chelsea goal,” said Mangan, now 33 and – having retired from playing – first-team coach at Town’s league rivals Fleetwood.

“You always know it’s going to be difficult when a team like Chelsea go up 1-0 against you.

“They keep the ball and play at a different level. They’d have known at 1-1 we were dangerous. Did I believe we could go on and win it? I think because of what had happened previously, that we’d beat Leicester, Blackpool and Norwich, you always have that little bit of confidence it might be your night.

“But we were in no doubt of the quality they possess. We knew (Eden) Hazard was on the bench and Willian, you knew there was firepower on the bench.

“But we were still unlucky. Jermaine was fantastic that night against Didier Drogba and to go down, unfortunately, to an own-goal is one you’re devastated about.

Chelsea Post-Match Reaction With Stuart Dunn & Andy Mangan

“If we could’ve held on for longer than the five minutes maybe we could’ve gone on to win it or take it to extra time, you don’t know.

“ It was a great memory still, it was the first time the Greenhous Meadow had the (corner) stands put up.

“At the time that was important for us and it gave us the self-confidence as a team that we could go on to get promoted that season. It was a real boost for us.”

What of his big moment? The popular striker, in his debut season at the club – he would go on to leave for Tranmere before returning the following winter – was quickest to react to a hashed clearance from Liam Lawrence’s corner and... cue bedlam.

Mangan had, seconds before, arrived as a substitute for James Collins, he was nursing a knee injury, which eventually required surgery – something that played through his mind as the Liverpudlian tore away to celebrate with the Meadow’s West Stand.

“I was frustrated not playing at the time, I think I’d injured my knee a couple of weeks before,” admitted Mangan, who scored 16 goals in 71 outings in his two spells.

“You’re gutted not starting against Chelsea. All your family are going and you’re trying to get tickets for everyone.

“I had to get over that quite quickly and think ‘how can I affect this? How can I influence the game if I come on?’

“I was watching and remember thinking ‘we’re quite dangerous on corners here’ and 90 seconds after coming on we get a corner. You’re just praying it lands to you.

“You don’t know exactly how it happens but you’re desperate for it to fall for you in the box and you have to stay alive so when that moment comes you execute.

“The fantastic ball comes in from Liam Lawrence and I think it was Jon Obi Mikel who has gone to clear it and it’s fell to me, I was on Felipe Luis and managed to spin faster than him – and I tell everyone who asks about the goal – I actually shanked it in!

“I wanted to go the other side but it’s gone in and I was delighted, elated, running away to see the stand erupt was fantastic and the boys were behind me.

“I’ve got a couple of the photos up in my house. It’s a proud moment for myself.”

But, with a smile, Mangan admits it was ‘abort mission’ for his knee slide.

He added: “I was running away to the fans, my family were in the opposite stand, obviously you’re made up.

“I was going to do a knee slide but I’d found out not too long before the game I needed a operation.

“So as I was about to slide I’d aborted mission and turned on to my side. Everyone always hammers me about the celebration, saying it was terrible, but it was just one of excitement, I think those are the best celebrations, I couldn’t believe it had happened, scoring against the best team at the time with Jose Mourinho and the stars on the pitch.”

The Town class of 2014/15 featured a number of modern-day favourites and, in the case of Ryan Woods, Connor Goldson and James Collins, have gone on to play at a higher level.

“I think Woodsy was fantastic in that game and certainly got the self-belief he could go and play higher – Connor Goldson the same, he had a wonderful game against Didier Drogba,” Mangan recalled.

“Mohamed Salah played that day, there were a lot of stars out for them. But a lot of our players, like Jack Grimmer, have gone to have good careers and came out with a lot of credit from that game.

“It was testament to the work the staff did that season, a successful season. It was an early step that we needed. We were a brand new team, I think there were 14 new players and the club had just been relegated.

“Micky managed the squad fantastically. A couple of lads played that night at Leicester (in round two), Jordan Clark who wasn’t a regular starter but was absolutely fantastic that season.

“Scotty Vernon, James Collins was fantastic. To get that confidence and belief built up at Leicester was a massive stepping stone to where we got to.

“There were fantastic memories. I absolutely loved my time there. I’m still friends with the chairman and Jayne and a couple still play – I’ve played at Shaun Whalley at a few clubs.

“Ollie Norburn, your captain, is a fantastic player, I was gutted to see him get injured, I’m sure he’ll be back soon.

“I always look for Shrewsbury’s results, taking Liverpool to Anfield this year was absolutely brilliant. I took my little lad to the game.

“Stuff like that is special. It’s nice being recognised. I got in team of the decade at Shrewsbury so to be recognised for what you do behind the scenes as well as on the pitch is a really proud thing especially when you retire.”