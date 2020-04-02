Former Shrewsbury loanee Graham Potter takes voluntary pay cut

Potter, who played with Albion and Salop says it was a "normal" decision for him to take a pay cut and has backed his players to follow suit.

It means that non-playing staff will not be furloughed imminently and comes after chairman Tony Bloom originally turned down the trio's offer a fortnight ago.

Potter said: "I spoke with Tony, it was a couple of weeks ago I think, and it just felt like a normal thing to offer him because he has been good to me.

"I know the pressure he is under as a chairman, and the challenges he faces, it is a small part we can do, but it is important to offer.

"As things have moved forward we have come to the right decision to do what we have done."

Potter has followed Bournemouth counterpart Eddie Howe in taking a decrease in pay, but the clamour for players to reduce their hefty wages continues to grow.

It is a matter being discussed by the Professional Footballers' Association and Potter hopes the right decision is made.

"The players, I can only speak of ours, they are aware of the situation, they have made their own charitable donations without any direction from us, so they have done it off their own back," he added.

Advertising

"I am sure they will be willing to help the football club, it is up to them and the PFA to come up with the right conclusion.

"You can understand the criticism, on the flip side the Premier League contributes to the treasury in an enormous way.

"We want to do the right thing as a collective, as a humanity, I am pretty sure football will come to those conclusions.

"It is up to them, I am my own person, they have got to make the calls themselves, I made that decision for me, for my family for where I sit in the football club. It is up to them."