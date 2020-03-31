Shrewsbury Town boss Sam Ricketts 'inspired' by response to Covid-19

The Town boss penned a letter to supporters as the coronavirus has brought football, all of sport and society to a halt, shortly after Shrewsbury and other parts of Shropshire was hit hard by adverse weather conditions.

Shrewsbury, like all other sports clubs, are not meeting with no football planned until April 30 at the earliest under current guidelines.

Ricketts has urged Town fans to focus on the safety of themselves and their families during the uncertain and unprecedented times, and added his admiration at how the Shropshire community has responded.

"The primary focus of everyone in our communities is to look after our families, friends and all those around us, and to look out for each other. Our thoughts are with everyone who has been affected by the virus so far, and for those who have already lost loved ones in such a tragic way," wrote Ricketts.

"As the situation worsens it is vital that we take the requirement for social distancing seriously – please do your bit to maintain this.

"The amazing people of our NHS deserve our full support and we all have a part to play in this. I would like to take this opportunity to thank every one of them for their truly heroic efforts.

"It’s inspiring to see how the Salopian community has demonstrated a strong resilience and pulled together in recent times, first with the flooding and now with this pandemic."

Ricketts added that the support of the club's media and community departments in supporting those in need during the difficult times demonstrates Shrewsbury Town's strength.

He wrote that the aim of the staff and players was to bring 'pride and togetherness' to all once the team returns to action.