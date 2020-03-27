Shrewsbury training on their own at home

Matches were initially postponed until April 3 by the EFL, before that was extended until April 30 ahead of a government shut down across the UK.

Ricketts has revealed that the EFL have advised clubs not to train before April 3 meaning Salop had to push back their planned return date of March 23.

“The EFL advised not to train before April 3 so we have pushed it back until then,” he said. “Hopefully we can resume training then. It’s not guaranteed, we have to see what happens in the coming days and weeks.

“We have to see what happens and listen to how government advice changes. Health and safety have to come before anything – I think everyone in this country is now realising that.

“We all have to do what we can to prevent the spread of this virus. We have to fall in line with government advice no matter what your situation is. It’s not right to train at the moment so we have to wait until it is.

“The lads have individual plans to follow at home, they are aware of what they need to do. Plans changed because they can’t use gyms and things like that. We have to be creative with what we ask of the players and how we do it. We have tried to make things interesting while trying to keep morale and fitness levels up.”