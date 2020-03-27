Football resumption set to be pushed back further .

Both the Premier League and EFL are currently suspended until April 30 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But with the country now in lockdown clubs in the EFL, including Albion and Walsall, have been told a further extension is now inevitable.

The Premier League and EFL are set to meet next week when a new date for football’s return will be discussed.

A memo sent to clubs by the EFL board earlier this week read: “It would now appear that recommencing professional football on 30 April is not going to happen and, following further dialogue with the Premier League next week, we will provide further information.”

For now clubs in the Premier League and EFL remain committed to completing the current campaign, even if it means running well into the summer.

Players cannot return to training until April 14 at the earliest due to the government restrictions placed on movement in a bid to combat the spread of the virus.