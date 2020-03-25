Shrewsbury Town flexible with training programme

But Johnson has warned there is no substitute for matches – with the coach believing the EFL will have to allow time for footballers to get up to speed before football can resume.

The sport is currently suspended until April 30 at the earliest due to the coronavirus pandemic which has put the entire country on lockdown.

“We are judging things day by day,” Johnson said.

“I am constantly speaking to the key decision makers at the club and we are making calls to keep everything within Government and EFL guidelines.

“As they are adapting, so are we.

“We originally decided to take a small winter break because of the number of games we have played. We are now trying to get some work into the lads within the recent restrictions.

“The whole squad have individual programmes to follow. We have tried to give everyone a little bit of what they need. There are different layers to it and we are still trying to give everyone what they need as much as we can from a distance.

“It’s really hard to mimic the needs of a game at this stage. The EFL will need to give us time to re-introduce the lads to training before we go into games.

“The teams that look after themselves the best at this point will have the best chances of coming back and performing well.”