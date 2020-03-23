Shrewsbury Town fans go to the polls in coronavirus survey

Matches across the Premier League and EFL have been suspended until April 30, extended from an initial ban until April 3, following the spiralling coronavirus pandemic in the UK.

The governing bodies have insisted they are intent on finishing this season, despite its future being thrown into doubt as the April 30 return could yet be extended further.

Of the Salop supporters that took part in the survey, an overwhelming majority of 81 per cent believe the current downtime with no fixtures may help the team.

This is because it will allow captain Ollie Norburn and defender Aaron Pierre time to recover from injuries in time for the season’s return.

Alongside this, 73 per cent voted that their memories of the current League One season – where the club currently sit in 16th position – would not be tarnished if the campaign could not be finished.

In the same vein, if the season can not be completed, 53 per cent of Town fans believe that the current league table should stand as the final table.

Only six per cent believe that Liverpool should be crowned Premier League champions and no relegation should follow, while 41 per cent say all leagues should be deemed null and void.

The voting on the remaining two questions was almost even.

When asked if Salop fans would welcome the season being finished behind closed doors, the result came back with a marginal 51 per cent saying no.

Meanwhile, 51 per cent backed the suggestion to scrap this season’s and next season’s cup competitions to allow this season to finish.

Elsewhere, of the Wolves fans that took part in the survey, a majority of 64 per cent believe the current league table should stand as the final table, if the season cannot be finished.

This means the club would finish sixth, above Sheffield United on goal difference, despite having played a game more than them.

Meanwhile, West Brom fans are eager to see the season completed as they aim for promotion back to the Premier League.

An overwhelming 75 per cent would welcome playing games behind closed doors to ensure that the season was completed, while 88 per cent said they would scrap this season’s and next season’s cup competitions.