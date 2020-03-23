Shrewsbury Town exit FIFA 20 Ultimate QuaranTeam tournament

The competition, played online through the videogame FIFA 20, has pitted 128 teams from around the globe against each other after being set up by League Two side Leyton Orient following the suspension of football in the UK and elsewhere.

Salop were drawn against Burnley in the first round, with the club's own media team agreeing to represent the side throughout the tournament, and almost pulled off a shock upset over the professional eSports player who took the reins for Burnley.

Read more about the tournament here

Over 5,000 people tuned into the live stream of the game - which was 3-3 at half time, only for the Clarets to seal the win in the second half.

The tournament has been set up to help provide supporters with a chance to fill the void left by football's suspension, but also to help raise money for charity.

You can donate here.