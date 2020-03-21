Shrewsbury are keen to help

Alongside professional football being suspended until April 30, the government has also advised that people do not at attend mass gatherings.

That means Montgomery Waters Meadow – as well as not hosting Town games – has also seen cancellations of conferences and events.

Caldlwell admits that loss of income is detrimental to the football club.

But he says the stadium not being full may open the door to Shrewsbury being able to provide more support to the community.

“We have been in touch with the NHS and the council to offer any assistance we can,” the chief executive said. “Whether that’s chefs for example, we have got a kitchen which is under-used just because the lack of the conferencing and events.

“If there is any way as a club we can help the community in this difficult time then we are happy to look at it.

“Shrewsbury Town Football Club is very much part of the community and if there is a way we can help in this awful time then we are happy to consider it.”

Like a lot of businesses, Town are operating with a skeleton staff and have many of their employees working from home.

That has impacted the community team. But Caldwell says they are still eager to help people.

“The community side has had to scale down it’s activities,” he added.

“But they are actively looking to see what they can do to help in the community which I think is beneficial to not only everyone that is local but also the club itself.”

n Meanwhile, Wrexham are waiting to hear back from the National League about when they hope football will resume following the decision of the Premier League and EFL to delay their comeback until at least April 30.

The National League came in for criticism after going ahead with matches last weekend, despite the Premier League and EFL suspending their seasons until at least April 3.

The National League subsequently followed, but is yet to make an announcement about whether the suspension will be extended to April 30 – following the professional game’s decision to do so earlier this week.

The Welsh club are also to close the club shop from Monday until further notice, while there will be a separate announcement to come about ticket refunds for their trip to Barrow, as well as the cancelled Wales internationals.