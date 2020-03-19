Menu

Shrewsbury Town launches esports team

By Rob Smith | Shrewsbury | Shrewsbury Town FC | Published:

Shrewsbury Town Football Club has launched its own esports team and anyone with a PlayStation 4 could be picked to play if they impress in FIFA trials.

The club has partnered with Virtual Pro Gaming, which hosts thousands of teams and daily competitions.

Fans who have a PlayStation 4 and a copy of FIFA 20 can try out for the team. Trials will be held on April 20, 21 and 22 from 8.30pm each night.

Players who want to play in the trials should message @ShrewsEsports on Twitter.

To learn more visit virtualprogaming.com or follow @ShrewsEsports.

With English professional football suspended because of the coronavirus outbreak, Shrewsbury Town is due to take part in an online FIFA tournament between football clubs.

A member of the Salop media team will play against a Burnley representative.

