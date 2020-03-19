Shrewsbury loan star Callum Lang would love to settle down

Signed on a temporary basis from Wigan back in August, Lang made a bright start to his Town career before fracturing a metatarsal in the win at Tranmere on October 5.

After undergoing surgery to pin it, the 21-year-old worked his way back to full fitness and again impressed for Sam Ricketts’ side in the games before football was suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The forward will be out of contract with Wigan at the end of the 2019/20 campaign, with Ricketts admitting last week he is interested in signing the player long-term.

And having been out on loan in each of the last three seasons, Lang to wants to settle down if Wigan decide not to offer him fresh terms.

“I’m not too sure what is going to happen,” the striker said when asked about his future.

“This is my third loan out.

“It would be nice to settle down somewhere permanently, whether I get my opportunity at Wigan or not.

“I want to finish this season strong, hopefully I’ll then get that opportunity at Wigan. But if I don’t I need to go and perform somewhere else.

“Every loan I have been on I’ve really enjoyed my football and I’ve really enjoyed my time here at Shrewsbury.

“All I want to do is play football, play games and enjoy it.

“If there is an opportunity for me to play football every week I will choose that above anything else.”

Since joining Town, Lang has been in regular contact with Wigan loan manager Frankie Bunn.

The retired striker actually managed the 21-year-old at Oldham last season before taking up the role at the DW Stadium.

And Lang – who has also had a loan stint at Morecambe – said Bunn has given him plenty of advice during his time in Shropshire.

“I speak to the staff at Wigan regularly – they want to see how I am doing,” Lang continued.

“Frank Bunn is the loan manager – I actually worked with him at Oldham as well, he was my manager at Oldham.

“He gives me a lot of good advice, football advice and every day advice as well.

“There was a time earlier this season when I was thinking more about scoring goals and chasing goals than my actual performances.

“But he just told me to settle down and concentrate on my game.

“All the youth staff at Wigan – who I have come up with – are also great with me.

“They always check in to see how I am doing and send me good luck messages.”