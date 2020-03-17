Shrewsbury Town restrict their stadium hours

The club shop and ticket office will be operating with reduced staff between 10am and 2.30pm, though online purchases can be made outside of those times.

A club statement said: "Shrewsbury Town Football Club has taken the decision to restrict opening hours and staffing numbers at the Montgomery Waters Meadow from Wednesday 18th March in accordance with the Government’s advice to ‘work from home where possible’ and in line with EFL’s temporary postponement of footballing activity due to the Coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19).

"The Salop Club Shop and Ticket Office will be operating with reduced staff during the hours of 10am – 2:30pm. Online Club Shop purchases, season ticket renewals, and other ticketing purchases can be made online via the links below. For any further inquiries email: Tickets@Shrewsburytown.co.uk

"The health and wellbeing of everyone associated with Shrewsbury Town is paramount and this decision has been made to protect everyone involved with the club where possible.

"As the situation is ever-changing, Shrewsbury Town will continually monitor all developments and make changes where necessary. All decisions and information will be communicated promptly via www.shrewsburytown.com, and @Shrewsweb on Twitter."

Meanwhile, Shrewsbury Town in the Community is suspending delivery of all sessions to all vulnerable groups until April 3.

The statement added: “This will include all disability and health sessions, which deliver activity to groups of older adults and to anyone with underlying health conditions as our duty of care remains paramount to this situation and we are acting pro-actively with this interest in mind.”