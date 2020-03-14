Brian Caldwell: Coronavirus may cost Shrewsbury Town £250,000

The EFL took the decision to postpone all fixtures, alongside the Premier League, until April 3 after the total number of people with the virus continued to rise in the UK.

Town have two home games postponed during this period, and with the prospect of the rest of the season being suspended, they could lose revenue for their remaining five home games – something that Caldwell hopes will be avoidable.

“Financially it will be a hit for us, we did have two home games in the next two weeks and that is a concern,” he said.

“The one benefit we do have as a football club is that we do have a healthy bank balance and we can sustain the loss of income, but I do worry about other clubs and the state they will be in.

“If there’s any help coming from the EFL, financially, we’ll have to wait and see.

“We are also seeing a hit on our conferencing and events side of things. Things are being cancelled by participants because of the coronavirus – we are taking a hit on both sides.

“When you take everything into account we’re probably talking around £40,000 to £50,000 a game, which is not a small amount of money.

“Hopefully we will get the games played. Whether they’re played on a Tuesday night, which does have an impact on crowds as well, we’ll have to wait and see.

“At the moment we don’t know what we’ll do but when you look at potentially losing a total of £200,000 or £250,000 in cash flow, that’s quite scary.”

The Town squad have now been given some time off to rest and Salop manager Sam Ricketts is looking to tackle this ‘surreal’ situation ‘day by day’.

“It’s something very surreal and unprecedented,” he said.

“We will have to take it day by day and see what happens. We will now formulate plans with players and look forward.

“We can’t plan too far ahead as the situation is ever-changing. It’s disappointing that it’s come when we have Saturday-to-Saturday games but we can’t do anything about that.

“We will now have a few days away from training. We want to give the players a few days to recuperate and rest.

“We will then get back into training in preparation for the upcoming games.”

AFC Telford United’s match at home to Kettering today is going ahead after the National League decided to allow matches in its three divisions to proceed as planned.

The Shropshire FA said grassroots football should continue for now, although the final decision rested with league bosses.

However, the Welsh Premier League suspended its games, with The New Saints’ trip to Caernarfon last night among the games postponed.