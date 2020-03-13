Fine tuning Shrewsbury squad is Sam Ricketts' plan

With just 12 games of the season remaining, Town are in a position in League One where they enjoy a nine-point cushion above the relegation zone but the play-offs look out of reach.

The majority of Ricketts’s squad, though, is contracted for next year while talks are under way with the players who do see their deals expire, including Josh Laurent.

And with plans for next year already being formulated, Ricketts admits he is excited for what is in store. “Things are happening and I am very optimistic,” the Meadow boss said.

“I think last year we did a really good job in turning the squad around.

“And this year is more about fine tuning. We want to add the little pieces to what I think is a very strong squad and a good group players – which they have shown many times this year.”

One player who could return to the New Meadow next season is Callum Lang. The forward joined Town on loan from Wigan back in September but has seen his time in Shropshire hampered by injury.

But Ricketts is a fan of the 22-year-old who will see his contract at Wigan expire in the summer.

“I like his endeavour, his work rate and everything that goes along with that,” said Ricketts.

“But he is Wigan’s player and whatever they decide will have a huge bearing on his future as well.”