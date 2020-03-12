Shrewsbury Town freeze prices for young fans

Adults and over-65s will see a small increase of £5 on their Early Bird prices – an increase of 22p per game.

More than 3,500 supporters bought a season ticket for the 2019-20 campaign,with the highest number of sales in the 12-18 age group.

And Caldwell says Town are eager to make visiting Montgomery Waters Meadow attractive for youngsters.

“When I first joined the club, I spoke about our aim of attracting the next generation of young Shrewsbury Town fans,” Caldwell told the club.

“With the increase in the number of season tickets sold in the 12-18-year-old age bracket, it shows the progress the club is trying to make on and off the pitch.

“At a recent Supporters’ Parliament meeting, one supporter spoke about how he attends games with his dad, and now his son, who used to support a Premier League club but now prefers to spend his time with his dad and Grandad watching his local team Shrewsbury Town.

“Football is one of those shared experiences where all generations of a family will come together on a regular basis.

“A season ticket gives supporters great value for money and guarantees their seat for any big games we may have over the season.

“Football brings families together and provides a unique experience every other Saturday.

“As a club, we work hard to work with the fans to give value for money and recent developments at the Montgomery Waters Meadow have provided that.”

CEO Brian Caldwell at Shrewsbury Town Football Club

Early Bird prices are on offer up to April 15 and range from £305 (when bought with child ticket) to £375 (category A) for an adult.

Prices then increase to £350-£420 up to June 25 and £395-465 after that.

Under-12s will again be able to secure their seat for free when accompanied by an adult, while 12 to 18-year-olds will pay between £55 and £120 at the early prices.

Early Bird prices for 19 to 23-year-olds cost £199 (category B) or £240 (category A), with disabled and senior citizens (Over-65) paying £220 and £260 in the respective categories, although there is a £210 option if bought with a child’s ticket.

Tickets went on sale today and are available online, from the Meadow ticket office or by calling 01743 273943.