Ro-Shaun Williams: I’ll play anywhere for Shrewsbury

The 21-year-old, who clocked up his 50th Town appearance against Oxford on Saturday, has played in a more unfamiliar right-back role in the last two games.

Williams, signed from boyhood club Manchester United just over 13 months ago, admits it is not his natural position.

But he is happy to continue there for as long as Sam Ricketts wants after being recalled to the starting XI after two matches on the bench.

“It’s not really my position, I’m a centre-back and everyone knows that,” he said.

“But I’d rather be playing than sat on the bench. I do a job for the team and the manager, that’s what everyone’s trying to do.

“It’s a different experience, I’ve never really played there, even in youth teams.

“It’s different and has been nice to be honest, I don’t mind it.”

Boss Ricketts played much of his career with Telford, Swansea, Hull, Bolton, Wolves and Coventry at full-back.

Advertising

Congratulations to Ro-Shaun Williams for making his 50th appearance for Town yesterday! #SALOP pic.twitter.com/GPQdfzm1DR — Shrewsbury Town FC (@shrewsweb) March 8, 2020

And Williams, who has mainly been used as one of three centre-backs, revealed the Meadow boss passed on a word of advice before his first outing at right-back against Bristol Rovers.

He added: “The manager played full-back. Before the game he had a little chat with me, a quiet word of what he wants from me in the game.

“But it’s just football, I know I can play football and he does. It’s just a game.

Advertising

“It was a bit different, Ethan (Ebanks-Landell) was next to me as right centre-back. He helped me a bit. But when the ball is there to be won I go to win it.

“When there’s space I run with it, when I get around Jase (Cummings) or whoever then I get round them.

“The only difference is it’s a bit more of a blowout there than at centre-back.”

Williams is in his first full season at the club and feels there is room for improvement in his game.

“I definitely feel like I’ve got more to bring,” he added. “I’m enjoying it and I feel I’m doing alright but I feel I’ve got more in the locker.

“I feel this is just a building period, this first season. I had six months at the end of last season but I was playing on adrenaline.

“Now I’ve had a full season I know what it’s like.

“When I’m off in the summer I know what type of programme I can do for myself back in Manchester and next season I will try to push on fully for the kickstart of my career.”