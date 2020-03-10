Shrewsbury goal battle for Daniel Udoh and Callum Lang

The pair scored to put Sam Ricketts’ side 2-0 up against Oxford on Saturday before the U’s profited from a Josh Vela dismissal to turn the game around.

Udoh made it two goals in two games to put him on four for the season and is ready to out-do partner Lang in the scoring stakes.

Wigan loanee Lang netted his second goal in three games and third of the season on Saturday, benefitting from a 4-3-3 formation which has brought more productivity in front of goal.

“Me and Langy have given ourselves a competition now to see who scores the most by the end of the season,” said Udoh, who was also awarded sponsors’ man of the match.

“I think we’re roughly on the same, I’m on four and he’s on three. We’re giving ourselves that good competition.

“If we can get up to Jase then he’s in that competition as well.”

Top scorer Cummings, who is playing on the right of the front three alongside Udoh and Lang, has seven goals in his debut Town campaign.

Goals have been an issue for Shrewsbury this season but Ricketts’ system switch looks to have unlocked potential in the final third.

Udoh, 23, said: “That’s what the gaffer ultimately tells us to do, that it’s their back four against you three and he gives us the license to almost play free but in the disciplined shape as well.”

Town fans have regularly been heard chanting Udoh’s name this season after a number of selfless, hard-working performances by the former AFC Telford frontman.

The Telford-based striker was snapped up by Town after a prolific 26-goal season for the Bucks last term that has reignited his career having been released by League Two Crewe.

“It’s great, I’m thankful for the fans,” Udoh added.

“Every time I’m running the channel, not doing any skills or putting the ball in the top corner, you just hear them shouting my name for chasing the ball down.

“It’s good to have that support, it gives you the extra spirit to do well for the club.”

Ricketts said: “We speak about him every week. He’s a sponge. He wants to learn.

“You sit down with Dan, you talk to him and half an hour goes by and he’s listened to every word you’re saying.

“The best thing is he then applies it on the pitch.”