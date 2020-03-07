Shrewsbury Town refuse to rush Ryan Sears

Boss Sam Ricketts admits the young Welshman’s return is being hampered by the fact Town have no reserve fixtures to speed up his recovery.

Academy graduate Sears, 21, spent nine months sidelined with a knee injury sustained shortly before the end of last season.

He returned against Lincoln on January 11 but has only featured once since then, in the disappointing 2-0 defeat at Gillingham later that month.

“He’s doing really well. It’s a long time out for him,” Ricketts said.

“The hard thing for Ryan is that we don’t have a reserves or an under-23s (team) so it’s really hard to get game time.

“He came straight back into the first team and then we had to give him a little bit of recuperation after that.

“Then he came back in again and we’re just trying to give him as much time as possible to get back up to speed.

“This time last year he was a young player playing or coming on and doing very well. We’re just trying to help him get back to that level as quickly and safely as possible.”

Ricketts spoke recently of the club’s long-term plan to incorporate a B team.

Sears is contracted at Montgomery Waters Meadow until 2021 with an option for a further year.

The powerful defender enjoyed a breakthrough spell towards the end of last season, catching the eye before the innocuous injury picked up in training.

But the Newtown-born stopper has not featured in any of Town’s last three squads.

“It’s the robustness, getting used to the physicality again, the mental side, match fitness as well,” the manager added.

n Young keeper Cameron Gregory has joined Nantwich on a month's loan.