Shrewsbury overhaul will not be needed this summer

The window is some three months away but Sam Ricketts and his staff will have plans firmly in place.

Ricketts’ strategy since moving in at Montgomery Waters Meadow 15 months ago has been to plan for the long term.

A significant part of that is securing assets – or talented players – on lengthy deals.

A healthy number of Town’s squad, some of whom are viewed to have potential to push on and have careers further up the pyramid, making Shrewsbury a decent fee while at it, are tied down.

This is not a new strategy.

When Paul Hurst took over a sinking squad assembled by Micky Mellon in late 2016 he often spoke about securing assets to look after the club’s future. The likes of a three-year deal for Jon Nolan an example. John Askey brought in Ollie Norburn on a long-term deal, as well as others.

Shortly into his role as Shrewsbury boss, Ricketts admitted that a manager could need up to three transfer windows to overhaul and truly put their mark on a squad.

This summer will be Ricketts’ fourth.

The Welshman said from pretty much the outset that the kind of player turnover seen in January and summer 2019 is not sustainable or the model for Shrewsbury to use going forward.

Ricketts was quick to make significant changes to the squad he inherited from Askey, bringing in 10 new additions – permanent and loan – in January 2019.

Aside from Dave Edwards, who will remain at his hometown club until his boots are hung up, Ro-Shaun Williams was the first capture made of this ilk under Ricketts, penning a two-and-a-half year deal, giving Shrewsbury comfort that the emerging defender will be part of their plans for the long term.

Summer last year, the manager’s first in charge at Shrewsbury, brought 13 new faces. Summer windows are, by nature, better and more open for business and overhauls – but Town don’t aim for that kind of turnover each year.

It presented an opportunity for the boss to acquire a number of valuable options to his squad.

Ethan Ebanks-Landell, Ricketts’ first signing of the summer from former club Wolves, is often highlighted by the manager as an extremely strong asset for club, particularly after he joined for three years.

Aaron Pierre is in a similar position, so too Jason Cummings. A more recent example is Josh Vela’s two-and-a-half year deal, which Ricketts called a ‘coup’. Shaun Whalley’s new two-year contract signed last summer is further proof.

Not all positions are locked down. The goalkeeper situation needs addressing in the summer, so too – in all likelihood – a replacement for Josh Laurent while, as ever, loans will come in.

But Town have the bases covered. Purchases to continue securing the club’s future value will remain the plan.

And while Ricketts does need to add quality, he does not need to bolster his squad for the sake of it, with many players already committed on lengthy deals.