Sam Ricketts left fuming by officials following Shrewsbury Town defeat

Goals from Daniel Udoh and Callum Lang had Town looking comfortable against the in-form play-off chasers but Vela was given a second caution 10 minutes before the break, which proved the big turning point.

Marcus Browne halved the deficit just before half-time before Daniel Agyei's super equaliser and Josh Ruffels late headed winner two minutes from time to leave Oxford in third after five straight wins.

Mr Stockbridge was subjected to relentless jeers by the Meadow crowd Ricketts was left utterly bemused by his second yellow card for an alleged foul by Vela on Browne which added to a first after 10 minutes, which the Salop boss also felt was soft.

"Wow," was Ricketts' response when asked about Vela's dismissal.

"It's never been a sending off. It's out foul. If you watch it back their player has come through straight footed, waist high on our player.

"Josh doesn't know he's there, he's trying to hook the ball on, (their player) catches Josh. We somehow not only don't get the foul, he then books Josh for a second bookable offence.

"When the first booking for Josh isn't. He (Stockbridge) has let foul after foul after foul go early in the game, saying that's the standards he's going to referee today's game.

"Then he dishes two yellow cards out to Josh Vela. He can't book Josh for the first one if he doesn't pull up other fouls.

Advertising

"And the second one is an incredible decision."

Asked if he'd had the opportunity to speak with the official, Ricketts added: "No because they're not going to change their minds, are they?

"Just overall my opinion of him is 'wow'.

In an exciting opening half hour Ricketts' side played some of their best football of the season as they looked to build on two wins from three games.

Advertising

The boss named an unchanged side, again selecting three forward Udoh, Lang and Jason Cummings and Shrews' two goals were taken with aplomb.

Ricketts was pleased with how his side carried out the plan to attack the U's.

"I thought the players were very, very good. We set up this week how we wanted to play in what we were trying to do - really taking the game to Oxford," he added.

"We deservedly 2-0 up and it could've been more. We had really good chances, looking threatening with Jase, Dan - who I thought was outstanding - and Langy.

"We were 2-0 up - against Southend we were but not for very long - but we are 2-0 up for almost the first time and I'm thinking 'here we go - we can go on here and there's more goals here for us'.

"But the complete tide of the game gets spun on its head."

Ricketts, who was facing the side he began his playing career with, had already been required to send on Scott Golbourne for the injured Aaron Pierre.

He brought Brad Walker on for Jason Cummings at half-time and defender Donald Love for Callum Lang 10 minutes after the interval in a bid to shore up his side given the numerical disadvantage.

"I thought he was outstanding," Ricketts said of the tireless Udoh. "I'm really pleased for Langy to get another goal playing on that left side and I thought Jason Cummings was very, very good again.

"I had to apologise to him at half-time, we had to make a change because we knew how Oxford were going to play, they're one of the best sides in the league, we're going to be under the cosh a little bit.

"I had to try to shore it up a little bit and we did that for very large spells but it's very hard playing against a number of opposition."