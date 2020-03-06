Menu

Shrewsbury Town fixtures not in danger of being postponed due to coronavirus

By David Verman | Shrewsbury | Shrewsbury Town FC | Published: | Last Updated:

Shrewsbury Town have stated that they are 'closely monitoring the evolving situation' surrounding coronavirus, but are not expected to postpone any of their matches.

An Ariel view of the Montgomery Waters Meadow (AMA)

After news that a woman has become the first person in the UK to die after testing positive for coronavirus, with Downing Street warning it was 'highly likely' the virus would spread 'in a significant way', Shrewsbury have released a statement saying that they are taking 'into account all the available advice' regarding the virus' spread.

While there are no current plans to suspend any of their games, the club have ensured supporters that they will be informed should there be any further developments.

The Premier League recently announced that pre-match handshakes between clubs and officials will not take place in an attempt to curtail further contamination.

Wolves have also told players not to pose for selfies with fans or sign autographs with the hope of preventing any sickness amongst their squad and staff.

