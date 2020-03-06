Shrewsbury Town fixtures not in danger of being postponed due to coronavirus

After news that a woman has become the first person in the UK to die after testing positive for coronavirus, with Downing Street warning it was 'highly likely' the virus would spread 'in a significant way', Shrewsbury have released a statement saying that they are taking 'into account all the available advice' regarding the virus' spread.

While there are no current plans to suspend any of their games, the club have ensured supporters that they will be informed should there be any further developments.

The club is closely monitoring the evolving situation regarding the outbreak and spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) — Shrewsbury Town FC (@shrewsweb) March 6, 2020

The Premier League recently announced that pre-match handshakes between clubs and officials will not take place in an attempt to curtail further contamination.

Wolves have also told players not to pose for selfies with fans or sign autographs with the hope of preventing any sickness amongst their squad and staff.